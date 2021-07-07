Posted on by

Port Jefferson fire recieves check

,

photo

President of Shelby Co Farm Bureau Seth Middleton, left, of Sidney, presents a check for $1,500 to Port Jefferson Community Fire Company Chief Tom Fitchpatrick, of Port Jefferson, on Tuesday, July 6. The money will be used to help purchase grain bin rescue equipment.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

President of Shelby Co Farm Bureau Seth Middleton, left, of Sidney, presents a check for $1,500 to Port Jefferson Community Fire Company Chief Tom Fitchpatrick, of Port Jefferson, on Tuesday, July 6. The money will be used to help purchase grain bin rescue equipment.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN070821FireCheck-1.jpg

President of Shelby Co Farm Bureau Seth Middleton, left, of Sidney, presents a check for $1,500 to Port Jefferson Community Fire Company Chief Tom Fitchpatrick, of Port Jefferson, on Tuesday, July 6. The money will be used to help purchase grain bin rescue equipment.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2508-2-1-1.jpgPresident of Shelby Co Farm Bureau Seth Middleton, left, of Sidney, presents a check for $1,500 to Port Jefferson Community Fire Company Chief Tom Fitchpatrick, of Port Jefferson, on Tuesday, July 6. The money will be used to help purchase grain bin rescue equipment. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News