Airstream hosts adoption event

People attend the Airstream Pet Adoption Event at the Airstream Travel Trailer Production Facility in Jackson Center on Friday, July 2. Animals up for adoption were brought by the Shelby County Animal Shelter for people to visit with. Donated pet supplies for the animal shelter were also accepted. There was also a raffle at the event.

Photo courtesy Brittany Fullenkamp