Sidney Dance Company gives back

SIDNEY — Sidney Dance Company and Sharon’s School of Dance recently gave back to the surrounding communities through the use of their time and talents to show their gratitude for the continued support for the past 40 years.

The dancers took time to give the picnic tables at Blackston Picnic Shelter at Custenborder Park a bright new look. A few days later, they were asked to assist and make some money with the Farmer’s Market at the Winery of Versailles by parking cars.

The dancers strive hard to be well rounded students through their time, talents, and their service to others. They cannot wait to continue to provide the community with topnotch entertainment through the arts, and they thank the community for their continued support.