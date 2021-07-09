DCP to offer canoe rentals beginning July 14

GREENVILLE — After several months of planning, the Darke County Parks is ready to offer kayak and canoe rentals to the public.

Rentals will be offered at the Bish Discovery Center on Ohio Street starting July 14. Renters can launch from Alice Bish Park and float to Historic Bear’s Mill. This float is approximately 6 miles and takes an average of 4 hours.

Rentals are available through preregistration only and must be done at least one day in advance.

This will be a soft launch of public rentals, so that staff can work out any minor issues before opening rentals to several days a week. DCP will not be offering transportation from the take out at Bear’s Mill back to the Bish Discovery Center, so renters will need to plan their own return transport.

DCP is excited to offer this new outdoor rec option to the public in addition to bike rentals that are already available.

For more information regarding rentals, please contact the Nature Center at 937-548-0165. To reserve a rental, visit https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/.