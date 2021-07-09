Community blood drives to be held week of July 20

SIDNEY — Three blood drives will be held in the community the week of July 20.

The Altrusa Club of Sidney’s community blood drive will be Tuesday, July 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 N. Fourth St., Sidney.

The Houston Community Association’s community blood drive will be Tuesday, July 20, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston.

The Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive will be Friday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE.