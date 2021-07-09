Shelby County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported two new deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past week, raising the county’s total to 97 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,786 cases of COVID-19 with 162 hospitalizations and 97 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,658 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 31 active cases – up from the 28 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,113,383 cases of COVID-19 with 60,854 hospitalizations, 8,347 intensive care admissions and 20,366 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 249 cases.

Hospitalizations are down with 35 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 37, and intensive care admissions are down with four reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of five.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 28.8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 24.7 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 19.2 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 19.6 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 14,389 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.61% of the population and up 93 people since last week. Statewide, 5,610,606 people have been vaccinated, which is 48% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.