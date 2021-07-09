Christian Academy replaces HVAC units

SIDNEY – A crane with a boom raised almost 200 feet into the air replaced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units on the roof of Christian Academy School Friday morning.

Three of the five HVAC units on the top of the school were removed and replaced with new Carrier units, Head of School Dick Dray said. The other two units were rebuilt and will remain in use as long as they last.

Slagle Mechanical Contractors, of Sidney, led the removal and installation of the HVAC units while PSC Crane & Rigging, of Piqua, provided the crane that lifted the units, which each weight approximately 2,000 pounds.

The original units had been atop the school since it was completed in 2002. They were donated by Walmart, which had used them for approximately 10 years, and installed by Ferguson Construction Co.

After almost 20 years of use by Christian Academy, the HVAC units were close to 30 years old and well past their life expectancy of 20 years, Dray said.

Christian Academy had some problems with its HVAC system this past school year and wanted to replace the units before the 2021-22 school year starts next month, Dray said. The school is funding the HVAC work with donations.

The new HVAC units were set in place Friday, and installation work will continue in the upcoming week.

Workers from Slagle Mechanical Contractors replace a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit from the roof of Christian Academy School Friday morning. The crane, with its boom raised almost 200 feet in the air, was from PSC Crane & Rigging, of Piqua.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

