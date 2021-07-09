Posted on by

Making memories at Country Concert 2021

Fans react to Ashley McBryde performing in front of them at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Julia Kuenning, left, 7, watches with her mom, Lindsey Kuenning, both of Minster, as Ashley McBryde performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8. Julia is also the daughter of Andy Kuenning.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kaye Borchers, of Fort Loramie, sported a Country Concert temporary tattoo on her arm while attending the concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A panorama of Country Concert could be seen in the reflective sunglasses of Susie Wilkins, of Lewistown.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Taylor Detwiler, of Lancaster, sits on top of a Big Foot statue as she helps her friend, Shelley Seavolt, of Carroll, turn on a phone's camera so Seavolt could get a photo Detwiler at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jon Pardi performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A large crowd watches Jon Pardi perform at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Micaela Minner, of Akron, holds up a sign showing her love of Ashley McBryde as McBryde performed at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ashley McBryde performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

