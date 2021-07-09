Making memories at Country Concert 2021

Ashley McBryde performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Fans react to Ashley McBryde performing in front of them at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Julia Kuenning, left, 7, watches with her mom, Lindsey Kuenning, both of Minster, as Ashley McBryde performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8. Julia is also the daughter of Andy Kuenning.

Kaye Borchers, of Fort Loramie, sported a Country Concert temporary tattoo on her arm while attending the concert on Thursday, July 8.

A panorama of Country Concert could be seen in the reflective sunglasses of Susie Wilkins, of Lewistown.

Taylor Detwiler, of Lancaster, sits on top of a Big Foot statue as she helps her friend, Shelley Seavolt, of Carroll, turn on a phone’s camera so Seavolt could get a photo Detwiler at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Jon Pardi performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

A large crowd watches Jon Pardi perform at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

Micaela Minner, of Akron, holds up a sign showing her love of Ashley McBryde as McBryde performed at Country Concert on Thursday, July 8.

