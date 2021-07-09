Police log

THURSDAY

-11:33 p.m.: warrant. Krista Jade Elliott, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:27 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Street.

-8:18 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:32 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-3:22 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:11 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-2:27 p.m.: counterfeit money. Counterfeit money was reported in the 2100 block of Fair Road.

-1:20 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:14 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. Kent Allan Ryan, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a theft charge.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. Kyra McClain, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on a theft charge.

-10:59 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-10:37 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Campbell Road.

-10:30 a.m.: warrant. Mathew Emilio Juarez, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:18 a.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported received in the 1200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:57 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 2500 block of Michigan Street.

-8:09 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-2:19 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1900 block of Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-3:22 to 5:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-7:01 to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-7:26 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak.

-4:13 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

