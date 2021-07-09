On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 4:15 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the MSGA potential parkland dedication. The developer of the land north of the Russell Road and Fourth Avenue intersection is proposing the parkland outlined in the attached map to be dedicated as a city park. This presentation will discuss the acreage and location of the land and how it would connect to the neighborhood.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will presentations for the introduction of a new Sidney police officer and swearing-in ceremony, and an update on economic development.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance for an economic development plan in connection with proposed tax increment financing.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance to assess the cost of the demolition of a dangerous building.

City Council is also expected to adopt two resolutions, one to express appreciation and the other to authorize the establishment of a local fiscal recovery fund.

Council will also go into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, July 12, t 7 p.m. in council chambers. Items on the agenda include ordinances dealing with the Ohio Treasurer’s Office State Market Program and adjustments for the 2021 annual appropriations; council member reports, department reports; and village administrator’s report.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local School District’s Board f Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar at the school. The board will go into executive session to consider the employment of an employee.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS— The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. on the media center. Items on the agenda include accepting resignations, hiring personnel and approving an agreement with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.