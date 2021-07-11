Aldean headlines the last day of CC

Amber Clark, left, of Yerington, Nev., gets a hug from Chase Rice after he brought her up onto the stage and sang her a song at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10.

Grace Schander, left, 6, of Hulmeville, had the chance to take the stage with singer Clark Manson for a song on the Dr Pepper VIP stage at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10. Schander is the daughter of Henry and Jessica Schander.

Lainey Wilson performs at the Country Club Saloon at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10.

Lainey Wilson performs at the Country Club Saloon at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10.

Taylor Cordell, of North Lewisburg, adjusts the pole attached to his back that he was using to fly the U.S. flag at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10. Cordell said it was his first year at Country Concert and it was the “best damn concert I’ve ever been to.”

Wearing a patriotic head dress, Ashley heitkamp, left, talks with Jacob Fogt, both of Anna, at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10. Fogt said of Country Concert “It’s outrageous.” Heitkamp said “It was always a good time.”

Travis Urbina, left, wears a mass of beads as he talks with Breanna Mast at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10. Urbina has been wearing his largest set of beads to the concert for 12 years. Urbina came to the concert with his mom, Cindy Urbina who has been coming to Country Concert ever since she won tickets to it from a radio show in 1983. Cindy said she has only missed two concerts since she started coming.

Kara, left and Easton Price, both of Stryker, take a selfie overlooking the Country Concert grounds from the Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk deck on Saturday, July 10.

Lucas Poeppelman, left, of Anna, and Brooke Dicke, of New Bremen, watch Chase Rice perform at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10.

Jason Aldean performs at Country Concert 2021 on Saturday, July 10. Aldean was the headliner for the day on the main stage.

