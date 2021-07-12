Tri-County Board awards building contract

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services at its June 30 board meeting awarded a contract to Brumbaugh Construction of Arcanum for the construction of an Administration and Training Center on County Road 25A north of Troy.

Brumbaugh’s total bid of $3,974,000 was the lowest of five bids received by the board. The company estimates it will take approximately one year to complete the 14,617 square foot facility. The Administration and Training Center will be located at 1280 N. County Road 25A, adjacent to Health Partners Free Clinic.

The new Administration and Training Center (ATC) will provide permanent office space for the board, along with partners agencies Community Housing of Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties; NAMI of Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties; and Miami County Family and Children First Council. It will also feature “hoteling space,” offices that can be reserved and used by other behavioral health and related agencies on an occasional and as-needed basis. The ATC will include a modern and flexible training center with facilities and technology to support the many training and certification programs conducted by the Board, including Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals, and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) trainings for behavioral health professionals.

Terri Becker, executive director, said, “We are excited to reach this next important milestone in this long journey. We are confident this plan will enable the board to serve the needs of Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties in an efficient and fiscally responsible way. Focusing on distributed services through telecommunications and a mobile workforce will enable provider agencies to serve clients where and how it is best for the clients.”

In conjunction with the construction of the ATC, the board continues to modernize the behavioral health system in Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties by expanding the reach and access of service providers through telecommunications technology and a mobile workforce.

The building project is fully funded with board capital funds, state capital funds administered by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and grants and gifts from local foundations, businesses and individuals. The Troy Foundation has acted as depository agent for private donations. No funding for behavioral health services has been reduced or impacted to pay for the building project.

“The long lead time from concept to contract has enabled the board to plan and set aside funds,” Becker said. “That means we will be able to fully fund the project without borrowing or public debt. We take our positions as stewards of public trust seriously, and endeavor to meet the needs of the community while being fiscally conservative and responsible.”

Freytag and Associates of Sidney is the design and project architect, Carter and Cline of Tipp City is the owner’s representative for the project. At the June 30 meeting, the board also approved CTL Engineering of Wapakoneta as the construction testing consultant with a contract not to exceed $12,000.