Children learn about Constitution

SIDNEY — Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Shelby and Darke counties participated in The Shelby County Liberty Group’s Constitution Camp which was conducted at Calvary United Baptist Church, 9489 N. County Road 25A. The camp was conducted for any students wishing to attend.

The day started with a group picture with campers showing off their Constitution T-shirts, designed by Doug Pence. With that the campers began learning about “We the people” and why the United States Constitution is so important, now as in the past. They learned of the 13 colonies and the Declaration of Independence. The Preamble was highlighted with a Preamble Sort pack given to attendees.

The Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments) were stressed as very important to all United States citizens, old as well as young. As each Amendment was read, it was discussed and the reason it is also important today. Each camper had their own Constitution book geared to their level and written by members of the Liberty Executive Committee.

Campers were also learning about the Constitution through games that were played — a Constitution game board with prizes given to camper who won and a bingo game which also was a huge success. Both games highlighted important pertinent Constitution information. Prizes were also given to winners.

The Constitution book also included word games, crossword puzzles and word searches.

The highlight of the day was the Boston Tea Party re-enactment by the campers with some as British soldiers and others representing Colonists dressed as Indians. The Indians took great delight in throwing the tea into Boston Harbor.

This helped campers understand the frustration the colonists had over high taxes imposed by King George of England. The skit was written and directed by HR Pence.

Narrator was Sophia Gish. Gish and Becca Keller also oversaw games played during break time.

Colin Claywell, of Shelby County Board of Elections, spoke briefly and presented certificates to campers. Each camper received a goodie bag with a flag, pencils, pocket Constitution and “Facts about Ohio” as well as other goodies.

HR Pence said, “The children were a pleasure to host and they were very respectful, polite and courteous.”

When the camp began she said the kids did not know each other but in no time they were engaging and inclusive and everyone was interacting with teach other.

The Liberty group’s intend was to teach campers the United States’ beginnings and facts of Constitution. Lunch was served.

Executive members of the Liberty Group aiding with the camp were Joe Davis, Joe Guey, Brenda Lazier, Sanna Hill-Aiken, both Pences and Lola Billiel.