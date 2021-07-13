125 Years

July 13, 1896

Rev. R. McCaslin, who has been pastor of the Presbyterian Church in this city for almost 30 years, announced to his congregation before the service yesterday morning that he expects to retire from the pulpit the first of next year.

An interesting game of baseball, resulting in a score of 29 to 13 in favor of Sidney, was played Saturday afternoon between a Sidney team of Flinn, Given, Knauer, Cross, Royon, Keplinger, Potter, Haller, and Van DeGrift and the Sulphur Heights team of Halter, Stockstill, Bush, Oliver and William Darst, Beemer, Max and Kerry Carey and Cashner.

100 Years

July 13, 1921

Repairs on the Thompson building room occupied by Christian’s drug store before the recent fire are rapidly nearing completion and Mr. Christian is contemplating moving back into the room in the next few days. A new front has replaced the old one, providing modern show windows. New furniture and fixtures have also been installed.

A denial of any contamination at Evergreen lake was issued today by William Ginn, proprietor. His denial followed reports that have circulated for several days to the effect that the lake contains typhoid germs. He added that he has taken the matter up with the county health commissioner who will make a thorough investigation and issue a report of his findings.

75 Years

July 13, 1946

An appeal was made today for an all-out effort on the part of Shelby county residents to curb accidents after this county was listed as one of the highest in the state in the number of accidental deaths. There were 26 fatal accidents from all causes in Shelby county last year, according to the Ohio State Safety Council, with another 2,700 suffering some degree of injury. The county experienced 22.5 percent more fatal accidents than in 1944 in contrast to the 1.7 percent decrease for the entire state.

The bronze plaque bearing the names of all Sidney and Shelby county men who died in the service of their country in World War I and II, to be a gift of the Gold Star Mothers club to the new Legion home, will hang at the outside entrance to the building. The decision was made by a joint committee of the two groups.

50 Years

July 13, 1971

NEW BREMEN – Rev. Otto J. Schieb, 58, of 307 North Franklin Street, pastor of St. Peter United Church of Christ for the past eight years, died of cancer shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in Joint Township Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. He had been ill for two years and hospitalized for the past five weeks.

Miss Linda Beckman, Miss Kathy Heyne and Miss Doris Bornhorst were members of the 1971 graduating class at St. Rita Hospital School of Nursing, the 51st and final graduation exercise. Commencement ceremonies were held June 26.

Miss Beckman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beckman, Minster. She is employed as a staff nurse at Piqua Memorial Hospital.

Miss Heyne is employed as a staff nurse at Joint Township Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Heyne, Minster.

A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Bornhorst, New Bremen, Miss Bornhorst is employed as a staff nurse at St. Rita’s Hospital and will work on the medical unit.

25 Years

July 13, 1996

It had been a decade since Hardin resident Rick Phillips had seen or hand any contact with his friend Michael Heidl of Germany. The two were stationed together at the Supreme Headquarters, Allied Command, near Brussels, Belgium. Heidle decided to travel to this country. Some recent contact led to Heidl and his girlfriend, Dagmar Knoll deciding to travel to this country. They have spent their last few days here in rural Ohio and have loved it. “The people in Eastern Germany have no expressions on their faces,” Heindl stated. He noted people are very friendly here.

It was the first night of the 1996 Country Concert. A crowd of about 20,000 was on hand. First night headliners included Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Jones and others. Three days of events are planned. A total of 62,000 people attended last year’s 3 day show. The key entertainer on Saturday will be Alabama. Phil Dirt and the Dozers along with the Statler Brothers will close out the show Sunday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

