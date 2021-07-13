Swing into rhythm with the Sidney Civic Band

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their weekly concert “In The Beginning There Was RHYTHM!” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

“Everyone knows a great rhythm when they hear it,” Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “A great rhythm makes you want to move – right? And there are just so many wonderful rhythms; Rock ‘n Roll, African, Asian, American Pop, Latin and dance, just to name a few.

“(The) concert will introduce you to all of these and a few more we know you’ll enjoy. We are also featuring Gary Rapp on the trumpet. Gary was born and raised in Sidney, graduating from Sidney High School in 1969. He started his musical career playing in the Frank Neville Orchestra and also played in Paul Fitzwater’s band, the Keynotes. He received his degree from OSU in music education and taught locally at Fairlawn and New Knoxville. He was also part of the Sidney and Piqua Civic Bands, and directed the choir at Sidney First Baptist Church. In 2005, Gary moved to North Carolina. He and his wife Cynthia have two children and five grandchildren and he is currently the minister of music at Nashville, North Carolina United Methodist Church. He will be featured in ‘Tijuana Brass in Concert.’”

Other selections include “Wipe Out,” “Mission Impossible,” “Canto,” and “Africa,” “Stevie Wonder in Concert” and “Thriller,, just to name a few.

The public is invited and asked to bring a lawn chair for the event. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.