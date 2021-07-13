Man arrested for alleged rape

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye has releaed a statment concerning an incident which occurred earlier this year.

“In reference to several social media post regarding the arrest of Gage D. Wannemacher, I would like to clarify some untruths that are being disseminated,” said Frye.

According to Frye, on July 10, 2021, at around noon, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an alleged rape which occurred in January 2021. Detectives were called in and immediately started an investigation. By 7:47 p.m. that evening, Wannemacher was incarcerated on one count of rape, a felony of the 1st degree.

Frye said the call on Saturday was from one of the victim’s parents. He talked with them at the Sheriff’s Office and the investigation led to Wannemacher’s arrest.

“There are possibly four victims,” said Frye. “He was charged with one count so we could put him in jail.”

“The incident, which is still under investigation, did not occur at Hickory Hill’s Lake during Country Concert, this information is false,” said Frye. “The information that has been stated is not fair to the Barhorst family, Country Concert or the victims and their families.

“I ask that everyone please respect the victims, their privacy and please do not speculate on social media as to what you think you know or don’t know, he said “We will not be releasing any additional information, as this is still an active investigation.”

The case has been presented to Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell for further review. The case might be brought to the grand jury Thursday, said Frye.

Wannamacher was arraigned in Sidney Municipal Court Monday morning. Judge Gary Carter set bond at $100,000 cash or surety. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A preliminary hearing in Municipal Court was set for July 20 at 10 a.m.