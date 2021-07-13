Airports receive funds for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two local communities will be receiving federal money to make improvements to their airports.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced Tuesday the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 10 grants to city governments, county governments, and colleges and universities in southwest Ohio, totaling more than $4.5 million. The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “These investments will help to ensure the safety of Southwest Ohio airports for passengers for years to come.”

Receiving funds will be the Sidney Municipal Airport and the Darke County Airport.

A $258,500 grant will be given to the city of Sidney to construct a taxiway at Sidney Municipal Airport.

A $95,574 grant will be given to the Darke County Board of Commissioners to reconstruct the existing terminal building at Darke County Airport.

DOT funds for other airports include:

• $303,570 grant to the Highland County Airport Authority & Highland County Commissioners to perform pavement sealing on multiple airport surfaces at Highland County Airport.

• $83,124 grant to Butler County Board of Commissioners to maintain the structural integrity of a runway at Butler County Regional/Hogan Field Airport.

¶ $85,000 grant to Cincinnati State Technical & Community College to reconstruct the existing airport rotating beacon at Cincinnati West Airport; and a $32,000 grant to Cincinnati State Technical & Community College to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Cincinnati West Airport.

• $1,600,000 grant to Adams County Commissioners to remove a taxiway, reconstruct part of an existing taxiway, and reconstruct an existing apron at Alexander Salamon Airport.

• $2,006,991 grant to Clinton County Board of Commissioners to maintain the structural integrity of a runway at Clinton Field Airport.

• $32,000 grant to Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority & County of Van Wert to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at Van Wert County Airport.

• $32,000 grant to Jackson County Airport Authority & Jackson County Commissioners to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at James A. Rhodes Airport.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact. More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found at https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/overview/.