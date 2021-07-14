125 Years

July 14, 1896

Green township and vicinity was visited by a severe storm yesterday afternoon and evening, with considerable damage done to oats and corn. The house of Henry Anderson near Ballou was struck by lightning. There was considerable damage to the house and although the family was at home no one was hurt.

—————-

A part of the campers who composed the famous Cedar Point camp a few miles east of Sidney on the banks of Mosquito creek last year, went out this afternoon to put up their tents. The camp will be located in the same place as last year. The party will consist of A.L. Lampher, E.L. Hoskins and family, W.R. Van Riper and family, Hudson Gartley and family, R.O. and E.W. Bingham and families, John G. McCune and wife, and Mrs. G.A. Marshall and sons.

100 Years

July 14, 1921

At a meeting of the Republican executive committee last evening, Elmer Ludwig, of Anna, was endorsed for appointment of public highway construction inspector in Shelby county. The position at present is held by Fred Clawson, former county commissioner.

—————

A picnic party for men has seldom been as enjoyable as the one given yesterday afternoon on the Shiflet farm near Pasco, at which the members and guests of the Men’s Bible class of the Presbyterian church were entertained. After motoring out, they enjoyed the various sports of bathing, volleyball, baseball and quoits. When supper time came, Dr. Ralph Guthridge, Frank Carothers, Ralph Kah, and M.R. Morton took over as the chefs, with Avery Hatfield the efficient fireman.

—————

The barn on the farm of Mrs. Maria LeFevre, northeast of Port Jefferson, burned to the ground this morning. The farm was tenanted by Truman Kies, who lost two horses and considerable farm equipment.

75 Years

July 14, 1946

No decision was reached on the matter of an increase in the price of milk in Miami and Shelby counties at a joint meeting of producers and distributors held in the court house here last evening. Most producers are in favor of advancing the price of milk one or two cents per quart, while distributors favor withholding any action on price increase at the present time.

—————

Mayor W.W. Wheeler has received an honorable mention award on behalf of the city from the Ohio Traffic Safety Council because Sidney had no increase in traffic fatalities in 1945.

—————

Construction of an animal hospital has been started by Dr. L.E. Meckstroth, Sidney veterinarian, at the intersection of the North Dixie highway and Mason Road, it was announced today. To be known as the Mason and Dixie Animal Hospital, it will be erected adjacent to his new home and have facilities for the treatment of home and larger animals.

—————

Time is aright in Sidney once again. The town clock is back in service after a period of almost four weeks, during which workers in the downtown area looked in vain for some official evidence of the time of day.

50 Years

July 14, 1971

WAPAKONETA – The city of Wapakoneta will celebrate “Neil Armstrong Day 1971” July 20 with exhibits from around the world in the windows of downtown stores. Armstrong’s moonwalk occurred July 20, 1969.

—————

John Edwin Gepfrey, 67, of R.R. 1, Russia, former Shelby County commissioner and Loramie township trustee, died at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Piqua Memorial Hospital. He had been in failing health for the past year.

Mr. Gepfrey was Shelby County commissioner from 1966 to 1970. He served as a township trustee for five years and was a member of the Russia school board for 10 years.

—————

Plans for the proposed expansion of Wilson Memorial Hospital will be detailed at a meeting of the Shelby County Health Planning Council at 8 p.m. tonight in the courthouse assembly room.

25 Years

July 14, 1996

There has been a business transaction in the insurance industry. Ruese Insurance has announced it will buy Geimer Insurance, owned by Ken Geimer. The news was provided by V. Paul Gahagan of the Ruese group. It has nine employees and has been in business for 110 years in Sidney.

—————

A carryout business in Sidney will be expanding, Phil and Nancy Walter announced they will be expanding Riverside Carryout. They will be adding ice cream, pizza and home-made sandwiches. The name of the business will change to Riverside Carryout and Cones. They had to convert an unused room in the back of the building co expand the business.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

