Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a public event along the Sugar Bush Trail with “critter profiles” that participants can match animals to through the month of July. Admission for trails and building is free for members and $2.50 per non-member or $10 per family, excluding children and grandparents discounts.

• There will be a Sports Collectibles Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 23 and 24 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. For any questions regarding this show, or to reserve a table please call 937-773-0950.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold a river float event from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. The “Stillwater Adventure” is geared for kids entering grades 6th through 12th and is open to a maximum of 8 participants. Cost is $30 for BNC Members or $40 for non-members, cash or check only. Please call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com to register.

• The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will hold a living history weekend July 23 through 25 at 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua. Regular site admission applies Saturday and Sunday, and Friday evening tours will have reduced admission.

• The Ride 2 End Epilepsy fundraiser will return to the community on Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning noon at Rivers Edge Sport Bar, 1455 Riverside Dr., Sidney. Registration for the event begins at 10:30 a.m. and cost to participate is $25 per participant. Camping, food, live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle drawing will be part of this year’s event. For more information, contact Amy Chupp at 937-489-9612 or Tony Batton at 937-489-5177.

• The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will hold an “Evening on the Canal” Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. A picnic-style meal will kick off the evening, with guests boarding the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal. This year, canal era musician Russ Franzen will present a program featuring his compositions entitled “Songs of the Miami” and “Erie Canal”. Pre-registration is required and only 24 spots are available for each evening. Cost is $35 for adults, $30 for children ages 6 to 12, and $25 or $30 for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

• The Sidney Civic Band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at Courtsquare.

MONDAY, JULY 19

• A food distribution event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, Sidney. Anyone in need can come to receive food. Only two households per vehicle, and recipients should have trunk space to load into. Recipients must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid photo I.D., be at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines, and sign or check-in a self-declaration eligibility to take food home form.