SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Top Pet Calendar.

Now through July 30, pet owners can submit a picture of their dog or cat for a chance to be featured in the upcoming calendar. Each nomination is $5.

Voting will then begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. One vote is $1 and the 12 pets raising the most votes win a spot in the calendar.

New this year, the 12 top pets will be posing with a firefighter from departments all across Shelby County.

Visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com for more information.