Foos distribution set for July 19

SIDNEY — A food distribution event will be held in Shelby County Monday , July 19.
the event will be held at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to anyone in need.
Qualifications to receive food are:
• Only two households per vehicle.
• Ensure space in trunk to load food into.
• Have a valid photo ID.
• Be at or below 230% of the Federal Poverty guidelines.
• Sign or check in a self-declaration eligibility to take food home.
Sponsors of the event include the West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Agape Distribution, Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army, Holy angels Soup Kitchen, Alpha Community Center, Feeding America and Sidney City Schools.