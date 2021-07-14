Foos distribution set for July 19

SIDNEY — A food distribution event will be held in Shelby County Monday , July 19.

the event will be held at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to anyone in need.

Qualifications to receive food are:

• Only two households per vehicle.

• Ensure space in trunk to load food into.

• Have a valid photo ID.

• Be at or below 230% of the Federal Poverty guidelines.

• Sign or check in a self-declaration eligibility to take food home.

Sponsors of the event include the West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Agape Distribution, Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army, Holy angels Soup Kitchen, Alpha Community Center, Feeding America and Sidney City Schools.