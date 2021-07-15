125 Years

July 15, 1896

The old rivalry between Troy and Piqua has reappeared. When the electric line connecting the two cities was completed the citizens of the two towns held a jollification and smoked the pipe of peace. Last week the Piqua band went to Troy to give a concert, being hired by the Midway park managers. It happened the Troy band was giving a concert in Troy that evening and the Troy people, thinking the Piqua band wanted to run in opposition, began hissing the band. This week, the Midway park managers hired the Troy band to play in Piqua. Instead of returning good for evil, the Piqua people paid Troy back in their own medicine, only giving them more of it. They not only hissed the band but gave them a shower of spoiled eggs.

—————-

Nathan Herzstam, Hugh and Henry Beebe, Ed and Hubert Royon compose a party that is camping near the Fergus dam on the Miami river south of town.

100 Years

July 15, 1921

The first meeting of the new board of health for the city was held last evening, with Mayor Forsyth presiding. Mrs. J.E. Wells was elected president pro-temp and Miss Edith Silver, secretary. Dr. Eshelman and Dr. Hussey were appointed a committee to contact Dr. Ailes, county health commissioner, to arrange a joint meeting of the city and county boards.

—————

Shelby county stands fifth in the state in respect to the number of schools serving hot lunches to pupils during the past year, according to a survey just completed by the Home Demonstration department at Ohio State University. Shelby county reported 17 schools providing warm foods, generally soups and milk as a supplement to the cold package lunches brought from home by the youngsters.

75 Years

July 15, 1946

Frederick B. Louys, superintendent of schools at Tipp City, was unanimously selected as the new superintendent of Sidney Public schools at a special meeting of the board of education held last evening. Contacted by phone following the decision of the board, Mr. Louys confirmed acceptance of a three-year contract.

—————

A request of the general public to refrain from using the drive at the rear of the hospital as a raceway and short-cut to the downtown area was made today by hospital officials. They noted that this is not a public highway and should not be used for that purpose and, furthermore, reckless operation through the area creates a hazard for doctors, nurses and hospital personnel.

50 Years

July 15, 1971

James P. Humphrey, 612 Park street, president of the Community Action Commission for Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties, was accorded special recognition on the occasion of his retirement from that post Tuesday evening.

Humphrey, who had served as president of the commission since it was organized six years ago, was presented a plaque and certificate in recognition of his years of “dedicated and outstanding service.”

—————

Shelby County’s first 18 year-old will run for council in the village of Port Jefferson.

After careful consideration, Stephen Butterfield, a 1971 Sidney High School graduate, picked up his nomination petitions early today at the board of elections.

25 Years

July 15, 1996

Charles “Chuck” Craynon, has been installed as the new commander of Post 216, American Legion. Crayon is a 20 year member of the US Marine Corps. He was awarded a number of combat decorations. Mr. Craynon will be joined by several others, including Charles Wren, first vice commander, Harold Thornton, second vice commander, George Groff, Treasurer, Carl Zimmerman, Chaplain, Martin Coverstone, Sgt. At Arms, Mark Adams, judge Advocate, Terry Baker, historian and Howard Schumann, financial officer.

—————

The third annual running of the Moma Raso Pizza Firecracker 50 was a great success. Charles Stapleton, the proprietor of the Shady Bowl in DeGraff reported all the seats were filled when 24 of the finest E-Mods in the country line up on the three tenths mile track. Driver Marlin won the race- his fifth in the series since 1994. Dale Jarrett finished 6th.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

