Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:05 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-8:05 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-7:54 p.m.: disturbance. A disturbance was reported at Flanagan Sports Complex on Whipp Road.

-5:27 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at Marathon gas station on West Hoewisher Road.

-5:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:59 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:38 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue.

-1:40 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Cherokee Drive.

-12:12 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-9:17 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at Custenborder on Riverside Drive.

-8:15 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Jasmine Lynn Sharp, 31, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:11 p.m.

Sharp was backing out of a driveway in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue when she struck the southbound vehicle at the location, driven by Jessica L. Mullins, 27, of Sidney.

• Signh J. Kamow, 32, of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:11 p.m.

Kamow was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when he attempted to turn left causing the northbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road, driven by Michael T. Williams, 32, of Sidney, to hit his vehicle.

• Sierra G. Grieves, 22, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m.

Grieves was backing out of a driveway in the 400 block of Foxcross Drive when she struck the vehicle that was about to go northbound on Foxcross Drive, that was driven by Zoe R. Kacin, 42, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

