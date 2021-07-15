Where’s the beef? At Landings.

Landings of Sidney MMIT Director Michelle Stollmer, right, of Piqua, adds a slice of cheese to a burger being cooked by Facilities Manager Nick Stewart, of Sidney, at the Landings of Sidney grill-out on Tuesday, July 13. Anyone could come and pick-up a burger meal for $5.

Landings of Sidney MMIT Director Michelle Stollmer, right, of Piqua, adds a slice of cheese to a burger being cooked by Facilities Manager Nick Stewart, of Sidney, at the Landings of Sidney grill-out on Tuesday, July 13. Anyone could come and pick-up a burger meal for $5. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN071721LandingsBurger.jpg Landings of Sidney MMIT Director Michelle Stollmer, right, of Piqua, adds a slice of cheese to a burger being cooked by Facilities Manager Nick Stewart, of Sidney, at the Landings of Sidney grill-out on Tuesday, July 13. Anyone could come and pick-up a burger meal for $5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News