125 Years

July 16, 1896

The trustees of the children’s home have filed a detailed statement with the county commissioners, requesting funds to be used to equip the home and put it in operation. The trustees requested an appropriation of at least $3,000 by August 1. They noted that if the proper action is taken by the commissioners the home can be opened this fall. The latter took the statement under consideration, but no final action has been taken.

The members of “Camp Freeze Out” held a council of war at an early hour this morning and decided to retreat, but not until the name of the camp had been changed to “Camp Wash Out.” The heavy rains recently have swollen the creek that runs by the camp to the top of its banks. The storm last evening provided the finishing touch.

100 Years

July 16, 1921

Nearly $350 was realized by the lawn fete given last night by the North Park Club, and the members of the club were extremely gratified with the support of the public. With the laudable work being done by the club to beautify the point at the north end of the city, hopefully other groups will undertake to beautify other community locations.

Major Marx, of the 2nd Infantry, and Lieut. Kraus, battalion adjutant, both of St. Marys, and Capt. Heath, of the medical corps, were in Sidney yesterday to make an inspection of Co. I. The inspection was preliminary to departure for Camp Perry later this month. Five new recruits joined the company last night.

W.H. Princehouse is remodeling his undertaking establishment on the south side of the square. He is putting in a partition. The waiting room will be located on the east side and the office on the west side. Doors are being installed to open from the street into either side.

75 Years

July 16, 1946

Bids totaling $87,374 for the construction of an incinerator plant in East Sidney were approved by city council at an adjourned meeting held last evening. As these bids total $14,374 more than the bond issue approved by the voters last November, mortgage revenue bonds will have to be issued in the near future to make up the difference. In another action at its session, council authorized the preparation of legislation to increase wages of city employees by 20 percent.

Hospital cases requiring relief from townships were discussed at a meeting of the Shelby County Trustees and Clerks Association Saturday evening. A committee of Harley Strayer, Oscar Kah and President William Sandham was named to study the matter further, following a presentation by Paul Sherman, county relief director, and L.D. Allen of the hospital board.

50 Years

July 16, 1971

Robert Sargeant, 1971 United Fund president, announced today that the goal for the fall campaign would be $132,500. He said no new agencies have been added this year and that the new goal is $3,220 less than that of 1970.

Serving on the budget and admissions committee with Lloyd Brenberger as chairman were Harold Money, Don Wehrman, Thaleon Blake, Ben Wortman, Robert Dunham and Sargeant.

Mrs. Gerry Nelson, former reporter for the Greenville Advocate, has been named assistant community relations director of the Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Mental Retardation.

Mrs. Nelson will coordinate public information programs and consult with agencies working in the mental health field. She will also work with area newspapers as press relations specialist for the board.

Dave Goffena hurled a no-hitter as the Knights of Columbus clubbed the labor Council, 9-0, in American “D” League action at Custenborder Field Thursday evening.

The triumph gives the Knights a 7-1 record and boosts them into undisputed first place ahead of Kiwanis.

25 Years

July 16, 1996

Sidney Council members learned Monday night just how costly future flood control will be. Two men from Woolpert Consultants presented a report council the necessary changes will cost between $1.7 to $3 million dollars. Full copies of the report are available for members of the public. All the repairs would be in the Starret Run watershed. Currently, if the city experiences a rain which on average occurs every five years, the old canal fills up and water floods the southern part of the city.

Local members of the Faith and Fellowship Ministries received a guest visitor from Haiti. Bishop Joel Jeune greeted members and gave a message. He explained many Haitians still follow voodoo as a religion. It consists of devil worship, charms and a belief in sorcery. He said Christianity is making progress against voodoo. Local members gave him about 400 pounds of Christian sheet music, tapes and other materials to take home with him.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

