Auglaize County Historical Society to hold walking tour

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has added a second Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Wapakoneta for Tuesday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The free, one-hour tour will depart from the northeast corner of the Courthouse block. ACHS trustee Melissa Luthman will serve as guide. July 20 marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“We were so pleased with the turnout for our first tour [which occurred on July 13]. Participants really seemed to enjoy learning about architecture and history of the downtown. We thought we’d add a second opportunity for local residents and guests alike,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.