Ohio sees increase in COVID cases

SIDNEY – Shelby County’s COVID-19 case rate remained level in the past week while a significant increase in cases was reported statewide.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 28.8 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is the same as it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 27 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 19.2 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,793 cases of COVID-19 with 165 hospitalizations and 97 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,666 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 30 active cases – down from the 31 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,115,789 cases of COVID-19 with 61,089 hospitalizations, 8,387 intensive care admissions and 20,411 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 547 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 276 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 37 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 33, and intensive care admissions are up with 11 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of four.

In Shelby County, 14,462 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.76% of the population and up 73 people since last week. Statewide, 5,646,850 people have been vaccinated, which is 48.31% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

