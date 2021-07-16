Protecting the Great Miami River

Marge Cantrell, left, and Sally Keener, both of Sidney, push and pull a canoe filled with trash they collected while taking part in the Clean Sweep of the Great Miami River on Friday, July 16. The Clean Sweep is an annual event in which volunteers remove trash from the river to help keep it healthy. Cantrell and Keener volunteered on behalf of the Temple of Sidney. Other volunteers represented American Trim. Stolen bikes and car tires are common items found. Another issue is some people on the banks of the river leave things out that fall into the river due to wind or when the river floods.

Lisa Briem, left, of Lima, and Michael Klear, of Harrod, paddle down the Great Miami River as they take part in the Clean Sweep on Friday, July 16.

Lisa Briem, left, of Lima, and Michael Klear, of Harrod, paddle down the Great Miami River as they take part in the Clean Sweep on Friday, July 16.

