Anna teen indicted on rape charges

SIDNEY – An Anna teenager was indicted on charges of rape, attempted rape and gross sexual imposition by the Shelby County grand jury.

Gage Dalton Wannemacher, 19, of Anna, was indicted on two charges of rape, both first degree felonies, attempt to commit rape, a second degree felony, and four charges of gross sexual imposition, two of which are third degree felonies and two of which are fourth degree felonies.

Wannemacher is accused of raping a child older than 13 in January and raping a 13-year-old child in March or April. He also is accused of attempted rape of a child older than 13 between August 2020 and January 2021.

He is accused of forcing a child older than 13 to touch him sexually in August 2020, forcing a 13-year-old child to touch him sexually between September and December 2020, sexually touching a child younger than 13 between August and September 2020, and sexually touching a child younger than 13 and having that child to touch him sexually on April 1.

