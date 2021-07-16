Council adopts several resolutions

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted several resolutions during its Monday evening meeting.

City Council adopted two resolutions before its executive session and then approved three more after emerging from the session.

The two adopted earlier in the meeting were to express appreciation and to authorize the establishment of a local fiscal recovery fund.

The resolution of appreciation was to officially express appreciation for local efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Mike Barhorst noted the legislation would officially end the state of emergency resolution declared in spring 2020.

City Manager Mark Cundiff thanked city staff for their professional and admirable hard work in keeping the city running smooth and safely since the state of emergency was declared.

During a call for council comments on the matter, Council member Steve Wagner spoke up to say the community could not be thanked enough for all their efforts to combat the pandemic.

The resolution authorizing the establishment of a local fiscal recovery fund, Finance Officer Ginger Adams presented, was to establish a new accounting fund, the local fiscal recovery fund.

This special fund was being established to separately account for the American Rescue Plant Act of 2021 (ARP) revenues and eligible expenditures, Adams said. The ARP was signed into law on March 11 with the intention to provide additional relief for the continued effects of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals and businesses.

After City Council went into an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee, and members emerged, City Council then adopted three resolutions to authorize Cundiff to enter into collective bargaining agreements with Sidney Police sergeants, patrol officers and public safety telecommunicators collective bargaining units.

During a call for council comments, Council member Darryl Thurber expressed delight seeing the increased amount activity downtown at night and on weekends.

Wagner thanked council members, on behalf of the residents of the Fourth Ward, for adopting the parking ordinance dealing with the parking issue near the Sidney Middle School. He also shared comments from concerned citizens he received about vehicles running lights or stop signs in the city. He asked if the city was looking into using red light cameras. Law Director Jeffrey Amick said city staff is actively monitoring the General Assembly’s activity on this issue.

Barhorst shared the following:

• The West Ohio Food Bank food distribution event will be July 19 at Sidney High School.

• Complimentary comments about the Fourth of July fireworks celebration being a great success. He again thanked this year’s sponsors, including Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and S&S Hospitality Management. He also thanked Sidney City Schools and the Sidney Fire Department for their service for the event. Wagner agreed and echoed his comments.

• A ribbon cutting scheduled on July 15 at In Good Hands pet grooming, located in the former animal shelter on Clem Road.

• The Sidney Kiwanis Club’s 100th anniversary celebration is set for July 21 at The Oaks Club.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey said the water tower located on Campbell Road will begin to be painted by the contractor the following week.

Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said the Fire Station 2 feasibility study is underway, and he was pleased with the progress being made. He also shared Jake Finfrock, the city’s newest firefighter, will graduate from the Ohio Fire Academy with his level 2 firefighter certification on July 23.

Council members Steven Klinger, Ed Hamaker and Jenny VanMatre were absent Monday and were excused by Council.

