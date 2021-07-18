Posted on by

Fireman’s Picnic held in Kettlersville 2021

Sam Bower, left, 5, looks at a fire truck with his dad, Dennis Bower during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Sam is also the son of Kimberly Bower.

Van Buren TWP firefighter Jake Hengstler, of Botkins, calls out numbers during a game of BINGO at 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Matthew Niekamp, 3, of McCartyville, plays in the popular corn pile at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Matthew is the son of Eric and Laura Niekamp.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ayden Bandy, 10, of Troy, plays mini golf at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Ayden is the son of Todd and Ashleigh Bandy.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen firefighter Andrew Cook, of New Bremen, gathers the money of losers at the Chuck-A-Luck game during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Will Inman performs during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Casey Riethman, 6, of McCartyville, tries her hand at climbing the grease pole during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Casey is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Riethman.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Aaron Shappie, 14, of Anna, competes in some Fire Tee Golf at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Aaron is the son of Andrew and Angie Shappie.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lindsey Buehler, 1, of Anna, reaches for one of the bubbles blown by other kids at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Lindsey is the daughter of Jason and Karrie Buehler.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

