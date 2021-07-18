Fireman’s Picnic held in Kettlersville 2021

Sam Bower, left, 5, looks at a fire truck with his dad, Dennis Bower during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Sam is also the son of Kimberly Bower.
Van Buren TWP firefighter Jake Hengstler, of Botkins, calls out numbers during a game of BINGO at 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17.
Matthew Niekamp, 3, of McCartyville, plays in the popular corn pile at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Matthew is the son of Eric and Laura Niekamp.
Ayden Bandy, 10, of Troy, plays mini golf at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Ayden is the son of Todd and Ashleigh Bandy.
New Bremen firefighter Andrew Cook, of New Bremen, gathers the money of losers at the Chuck-A-Luck game during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17.
Will Inman performs during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17.
Casey Riethman, 6, of McCartyville, tries her hand at climbing the grease pole during the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Casey is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Riethman.
Aaron Shappie, 14, of Anna, competes in some Fire Tee Golf at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Aaron is the son of Andrew and Angie Shappie.
Lindsey Buehler, 1, of Anna, reaches for one of the bubbles blown by other kids at the 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Townshipճ Firemanճ Picnic on Saturday, July 17. Lindsey is the daughter of Jason and Karrie Buehler.