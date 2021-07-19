Dear Grandparenting: Mom and Dad are the world’s greatest grandparents. When my husband died my parents were there for me and the kids. Both my children remain close with Mom and Dad and enjoy overnights at their cottage near the ocean in Delaware.

Here’s my problem. Mom and Dad are in the habit of occasionally walking around buck-naked, like getting in and out of their outdoor shower or sunbathing on the second story deck outside their bedroom.

We’ve come a long way from when nudity was so shocking. People walk around in public with everything hanging out. I’m not too worried about my kids seeing Mom or Dad buck-naked, but my best friend thinks it’s just asking for trouble. Where do you come down on this? Mary Moore Ryan, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dear Mary: We’ve heard of families where small grandchildren are glimpsed roaming around naked, but grandparents?

The prevailing opinion in America’s psychological community takes an increasingly dim view of such behavior. Researchers say the public is more divided, citing regional and cultural differences. Americans place a higher value on conjugal privacy than other nations where children commonly sleep with their parents and other family members.

Child psychologists say such behaviors can readily be misconstrued when taken out of context. Fair enough, but we prefer to establish firm behavioral boundaries and avoid ambiguous situations. Why wait until someone is made to feel uncomfortable? That’s our policy, and we’re sticking to it. In our house, nudity is a no-no.

Grand remark of the week

Matt Jones from The Villages, Florida weighed in to say his eight grandchildren bring “different blessings” when they come to visit.

“Grandchildren who know how to behave bring me happiness when they arrive,” said Taylor. “The loud and bratty ones bring happiness when they depart.”

