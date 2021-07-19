Board OKs park land proposal

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board agreed to recommend that Sidney City Council approve MSGA’s proposed parkland dedication during a special meeting on Monday, July 12.

MSGA Development, the developer of the land north of the Russell Road and Fourth Avenue intersection, proposed 4.7 acres of land be dedicated as a city park.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier displayed a map of the location of the land where the park would be and how it connects to the developing subdivision. Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said the amount of land proposed for the park is short by nearly 2 acres of the 6.3 acres the city of Sidney requires for this neighborhood park. MSGA will give approximately $76,000 in lieu of the missing 2 acres of land, Dulworth said.

Members asked if it is all usable land, to which Gaier said yes. He noted the money given by MSGA will provide for play equipment at the park. Also a shelter house and a parking lot will be constructed at the park.

Gaier informed members the subdivision will be developed in five phases, and the park is the third phase, so it will not be installed immediately. The subdivision phases one through four is for residential development, with Phase 5 being commercial development adjacent to St. Marys Avenue. Dulworth said the development includes 222 single-family residence lots. There will also be two multi-family zoned lots and six commercial zoned lots at the location.

After some discussion about the formula for the amount of land required for this park, Gaier said City Council passed legislation several years ago requiring a park be located within a half mile of housing.

The board unanimously approved recommending Sidney City Council accept the proposal of the park land and money in lieu of the missing acres.

During member comments, when asked about the pool, Gaier said it was doing good this year. (This meeting was held prior to the July 14 vandalism of the pool.) He confirmed the pool and concession stand business is doing good. He also said all is well with the new management company, and the pool has enough lifeguards this year. This summer, the pool has been the busiest it has been in over 10 years, Gaier noted.

When asked, Gaier also gave a brief review about the dog park to be developed at Deam Park near a wooded area to the west of the shelter.

