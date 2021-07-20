Sidney Civic Band to perform final concert Friday, July 23

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their final summer concert, “Music: The Force that Moves Us.” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Courtsquare.

“This last concert of the 44th season of the Sidney Civic Band will close with a bang,” Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “It will include two overtures that have always had audiences on their feet: ‘Light Calvary’and ‘1812.’ Our audience will be treated to the toe-tapping music of George M. Cohan, and the ‘National Emblem March’ will invoke lots of patriotic feelings. Our soloist MaKenna Cabe will perform ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’, and the first half will end with a greatly moving arrangement of ‘America the Beautiful’.

“As the Olympic Games are opening in Japan, we open the second half saluting the games performing John Williams’ famous ‘Olympic Fanfare.’ The band will honor two former bands members who have passed with their traditional memorial selection: ‘A Friend Remembered.’ ‘Bugler’s Holiday,’ always an audience favorite, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ sung by Miss Cabe will lead up to our season finale, ‘The 1812 Overture’,” Chilcote said.

Cabe is a 2014 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School where she was active in band, choir and musicals. Her senior year, she played the lead role of Dolly Levi in Lehman’s production of “Hello Dolly.” Cabe completed a B.S. in Marriage and Family Professional Clinical Studies at BYU and recently returned to the area. She is currently employed as the office manager and client coordinator at FISH and is teaching private voice lessons. Several weeks ago, Cabe tied for second place at this summer’s “Sidney’s Got Talent” competition sponsored by The Historic Sidney Theatre.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the event; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question. . In case of rain, check the group’s Facebook page for a rain venue. The concert is free.