Food distribution event held

Area volunteers load food into the cars and trucks of those who wished to participate in the food giveaway held behind Sidney High School Monday, July 19 evening. A few of the food items were spaghetti and meatballs, Mac & Cheese and coffee. There was even dog and cat food for those who owned pets. Taking part in the give away were the West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Agape, The Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army, the Alpha Community Center and the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072121FoodGiveaway.jpg Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News