125 Years

July 21, 1896

Riverside Park at Quincy has virtually changed hands for the controlling interest in the resort has been taken up by Robert Young, wholesale liquor dealer of Columbus, formerly of Belle Center. Last week, Young purchased for $2,500 from Mr. Allinger, the ground on which the park stands, which had been leased by the former company for five years. He also purchased the stock of 14 Quincy stockholders, paying about par for it. He did not acquire the 11 shares held by Sidney parties.

—————-

The firm of Knox and Robinson, owners of the flour mill two miles east of Sidney, have dissolved partnership, T.L. Robinson retiring. The business will hereafter be conducted by Gregg Knoxx.

100 Years

July 21, 1921

A large truck from New Bremen, bringing lumber to the Slusser-McLean factory here, caught fire this noon at the corner of Main and Wapakoneta Avenues. A passerby noted flames coming from the engine and called these to the attention of the driver. He secured an extinguisher from E.L. Hathaway’s grocery and put the fire out before it caused any serious damage.

—————

C.R. Anderson and L.K. Aldrich are attending the Graphic Arts exposition in Chicago. The Liberty Folder Co. of this city, has an exhibit of their different machines at this exposition.

75 Years

July 21, 1946

Welded fuses, dead telephones, interrupted electric service and falling trees were left in the wake of a severe electrical storm which struck this vicinity shortly after 7 o’clock last evening. Electric service in many parts of the city was interrupted for several hours, and some 300 telephones were reported out of service. The storm brought some relief from the severe heat.

—————

The pioneer families and the lore of Shelby County and Sidney’s early history will be the basis for a program at the Shelby County Historical meeting Tuesday evening in the assembly room of the court house. This will be an open meeting for the public, with Mrs. Maude Carey, program chairman.

50 Years

July 21, 1971

NEW BREMEN – “I could work for several more years but I will retire July 30,” Dr. Michael Rabe of New Bremen said this week.

Prior to his retirement, Dr. Rabe will be honored for 50 years as a general practitioner by the Ohio Academy of General Practitioners.

—————

JACKSON CENTER – A large barn, several head of cattle and about 5,000 to 6,000 bales of hay and straw were completely destroyed at the Ivan Zorn farm when fire broke out in the barn about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Chief Don Bailey, appointed in February, reports it was his first “big” fire since he took over that post from Galen McGowan, veteran chief of the department.

Bailey estimated the damage at about $20,000 but the owner said it was partially covered by insurance. The cause is still undetermined. Zorn indicated the barn and milking parlor would be rebuilt.

25 Years

July 21, 1996

There will be a special concert on the courthouse square this Friday. The area will come alive with the sounds of Glen Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey and others. The Frank Neville Band will provide the entertainment. Local musicians performing include Norris Davidson, Bob Gaier, Mike Dilbone, Gary Rapp, Bob Schroerlucke and Herb Young. The band has performed in Ohio and adjacent states for many years.

—————

Botkins police chief Tom Glass has a strange story to tell. Village residents remember well the stabbing of a resident on March 26, 1994. It occurred during a robbery attempt. At RPC Video. During the investigation, Glass compiled information and determined that a certain Timothy McVeigh was a prime suspect. He turned out to be the Oklahoma City bombing suspect who was subsequently convicted. As it turned out in the end, McVeigh was not the perpetrator of the Botkins stabbing.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

