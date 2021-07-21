Prefair judging continues

Leanne York, right, 17, of Russia, shows the doll bed she made to prefair judge Linda Beasley, of Covington, while competing in the quilting, knitting, crochet, toy, other category at the Youth Building on Wednesday, July 21. York is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York. She is a member of Russia Livestock.

Leanne York, right, 17, of Russia, shows the doll bed she made to prefair judge Linda Beasley, of Covington, while competing in the quilting, knitting, crochet, toy, other category at the Youth Building on Wednesday, July 21. York is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York. She is a member of Russia Livestock. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072221PrFairBeds.jpg Leanne York, right, 17, of Russia, shows the doll bed she made to prefair judge Linda Beasley, of Covington, while competing in the quilting, knitting, crochet, toy, other category at the Youth Building on Wednesday, July 21. York is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York. She is a member of Russia Livestock. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News