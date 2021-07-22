Traffic stop leads to drug bust

ANNA — A Michgan man was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dollowing a trffic stop in Anna.

According the Sheriff Jim Frye, Deputy Frank Bleigh stopped a vehicle Thursday, July 22, aound 10 a.m. at the Shell gas staton in Anna for a traffic violation which occured on Interstate 75.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robert Lee Doss, age 29, of Detroit Michigan. Doss was out of the vehicle speaking to Bleigh when Doss got back into the vehicle and reached toward a hand gun that was sitting on the passenger seat. Bleigh was able to pull Doss out of the vehicle before he was able to get to the gun. Doss was then taken into custody without incident.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found 41 grams of suspected cocaine, a half-pound a marijuana, a large amount of Xanax pills and a loaded handgun. The gun had been reported stolen from Lexington, Kentucky. A large amount of cash was also confiscated.

Doss was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail and charged with multiple drug trafficking offenses and possession of a stolen firearm.

The case remains under investigation.