Fresh mix for Veterans Memorial Field

Adding a mixture of sand and clay around home plate at Veterans Memorial Field at Custenborder Fields on Thursday, July 22, are, from left to right, Jacob Adams, Troy Mercer and Jared Wright, all of Troy, and Parker Smith, of Bradford. Moving the mix around the rest of the field was a Bobcat Skid Steer Loader. The four men work for Mercer Group, Inc. based in Troy. The company was hired by Sidney Post 217 to improve the field, which the Legion’s sponsored baseball teams play on. Among other work, they are removing excess brick dust, bringing in 96 tons of infield clay and rebuilding the pitching mound and home plate area. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072321SandClay-2.jpg Adding a mixture of sand and clay around home plate at Veterans Memorial Field at Custenborder Fields on Thursday, July 22, are, from left to right, Jacob Adams, Troy Mercer and Jared Wright, all of Troy, and Parker Smith, of Bradford. Moving the mix around the rest of the field was a Bobcat Skid Steer Loader. The four men work for Mercer Group, Inc. based in Troy. The company was hired by Sidney Post 217 to improve the field, which the Legion’s sponsored baseball teams play on. Among other work, they are removing excess brick dust, bringing in 96 tons of infield clay and rebuilding the pitching mound and home plate area. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News