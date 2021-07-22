Garage sale, lemonade stand benefits MMH

SIDNEY — Construction has started for the new emergency shelter at 950 Childrens Home Road. Hard work continues to get everything ready to open The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter and non-profit agency campus.

The fundraising for the capital campaign continues and a benefit garage sale and lemonade stand will be held Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 324 E. Robinwood St. in Sidney, Ohio.

Furniture, home décor, designer purses, clothing, toys, housewares and more will be for sale.

All proceeds will go toward funds needed to help continue the work on the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter. The public is invited to attend the garage sale.