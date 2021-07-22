Senior Day shuttle service set

SIDNEY — Several area companies and organizations have answered the urgent call for help from the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County for this year’s Senior Day at the Shelby County Fair.

“In years past Shelby Transit has graciously provided shuttle transport from the Senior Center to the Shelby County Fairgrounds. This year due to staffing issues they regrettably could not offer this service.” said Rachel Hale, executive director of the Senior Center.

When news of this reached local companies Dickman Supply and Electro Controls, they offered their company bus and an employee to drive it. Another local agency, Shelby County Veterans Services, has also answered the call and will be supplying a van and driver.

“We are so thankful for their help, many area seniors would not be able to attend and enjoy this wonderful day without being shuttled,” said Hale

Shuttle service will begin at 8:30 a.m. with trips running every 15 minutes through 11 a.m. The shuttle will drop off at the Free Entertainment Tent inside the fairgrounds. Return trips will begin at 12:15 p.m. and run every 15 minutes with the last trip at 2 p.m.

The Shelby County Fair Board will also be offering free golf cart shuttle rides from the parking lot off Campbell Road (Emerson School Entrance) to the Free Entertainment Tent for those who intend to drive themselves to the Fair. The golf cart shuttles will begin at 8:30 a.m and run through 10 a.m. Return trips to the parking lot will start at 12:30 p.m.and run until 1:30 p.m.

“Shelby County is a great community with great people! We are so very thankful to Dickman Supply, Electro Controls, Shelby County Veterans Services and the Shelby County Fair Board for answering the call for help!” said Hale.