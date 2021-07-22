Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:09 p.m.: warrant. Erin N. Lake, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:31 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Towne Center Apartments on North Highland Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at Deam Park on North Main Avenue.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Marilyn Drive.

-3:14 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Oak Avenue.

-11:41 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Park Street.

-11:08 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at the Sycamore Creek Apartments on Countryside Street.

-10:31 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-9:31 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Hayes Street.

-4:05 a.m.: burglary in progress. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-1:56 a.m.: suspicious subject. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Drive.

Crashes

Brian J. Wood, 37, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:22 p.m.

Wood was traveling northbound on Spruce Avenue when he told police he dropped his phone and when he looked up he was unable to avoid hitting the parked vehicle facing the south in the 1500 block of Spruce Avenue that is owned by Cheryl L. White, of Lima.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

Judith C. Elson, 73, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic at the red light in front of her that was driven by Corby Thomas Terrell, 43, of DeGraff. The police report said Elson was experiencing a medical issue during the crash and was not cited.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

