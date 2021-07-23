125 Years

July 23, 1896

The harvest picnic and festival given under the auspices of the Wynant Fire Company at Newport yesterday had a big attendance and was a great success. The sack race, the egg race, the slow-horse race and dance proved amusing and interesting, but by far the most exciting was the 11 mile handicap bicycle road race. There were 35 starters with the first prize going to W.S. Furman, or Oran, who beat out Forest Bigelow, of Columbus, by a wheel length.

—————-

As a result of the recent downpours, each of the camps in the vicinity of Sidney are called Camp Rainy Weather. It is now necessary to give the name of those in the camp you want to visit or to explain which one you are going to visit.

100 Years

July 23, 1921

At a joint meeting of the Shelby County and City of Sidney health boards last evening, Dr. Ailes, who has been serving as county health commissioner, was employed to serve both boards in a dual capacity for six months. Frank Schlagetter, who has been city health officer was employed temporarily for one month as deputy health commissioner.

—————

The G.A.R. annual picnic, given by the Women’s Relief Corps., was held yesterday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Milton E. Bennett on Bennett Heights. There was a large attendance. The picnic is always held on the anniversary of the battle of Atlanta in the Civil War, and the historical address was given by J.F. Emert, of Dawson.

75 Years

July 23, 1946

Approval of a new salary and wage ordinance for city employees was given by members of city council at their regular meeting last evening, during which they received a report from Service Director E.D. Aneshansley on bids for the new water softening plant, the latter totaling $257,223. During its session council also authorized placing on the ballot at the November election a two-mill levy for city operations.

—————

The traffic code of Ohio was discussed by Ambrose Wills, traffic engineer of Dayton, when he spoke at the regular luncheon meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis Club. In developing interesting phases of the traffic problem, Wills warned that at the present time, accidents are increasing at a rate of 47 percent throughout this vicinity.

50 Years

July 23, 1971

Six of the popular contests set for this year’s Shelby County Fair will have some additional incentive for entrants in the competition. The fair opens July 31.

According to chairman Mel Davis, an extra $5 will go to the “best of lot” in any of the division in addition to the regular premiums. In addition to the premium money, and the extra $5, ribbons will also be presented to the winners, Davis said.

—————

Members of the Fort Loramie Historical Society elected four directors to a board to serve with the officers and voted to incorporate at a meeting Tuesday night.

Elected to serve with the officers are Thomas Busse, Gary Grimm, Mrs. Ambrose Heckman and Mrs. James Fleckenstein.

Officers are George Martin, president, Mrs. Louise Raterman, vice president, and Mrs. Alvin Busse, secretary-treasurer.

25 Years

July 23, 1996

St. Marks’s Episcopal church of Sidney has received a special grant to help the poor elderly of this area. The grant is for $12,410. The money will be usded to allow the poor to remain in their homes as long as possible. The Rev. Alice Linsley of the church has spent two years researching how to best assist the poor. Peggy Holt headed the committee which applied for the grant.

—————

Another Sidney person will be assisting at the summer Olympics in Atlanta. Tim Echemann, a 1980 graduate of Lehman High School will be serving as assistant logistics manager at the Olympic Marina. It is one of three venues for yachting events. The Olympic Marina is where all the administrative functions for the events take place.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

