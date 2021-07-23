Fourth Sunday open houses continue

ST. MARYS — In conjunction with “Auglaize County: In Motion,” the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums remind residents and visitors that numerous sites are open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., May through October. The next fourth Sunday is this weekend, on July 25.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen (1 to 3 p.m.);

• NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen (1 to 3 p.m.);

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and

• Uniopolis Historical Society, E.t Ohio St. (State Route 67), Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, state Route 198, will be open from dawn to dusk, as usual, while the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will also be open its normal Sunday hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Participants are asked to follow the safety protocols of each site they visit.

“We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit several of these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history from our many museums. We so appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

“Auglaize County: In Motion” is the heritage tourism initiative based upon the themes of motion, movement, and transportation reflected in so much Auglaize County history. “In Motion” projects have been funded on three separate occasions by the Ohio Humanities Council, including this year.