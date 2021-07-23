Ohio’s COVID case rate increases again

SIDNEY – Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate has more than doubled in the past two weeks, a trend Shelby County hasn’t experienced in that time frame.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 20.6 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 28.8 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 45.8 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 27 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week. Two weeks ago Ohio reported 19.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,800 cases of COVID-19 with 165 hospitalizations and 97 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,672 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 31 active cases – up from the 30 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,120,120 cases of COVID-19 with 61,377 hospitalizations, 8,413 intensive care admissions and 20,449 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 822 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 391 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 52 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 34, and intensive care admissions are up with seven reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of five.

In Shelby County, 14,564 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.97% of the population and up 102 people since last week. Statewide, 5,690,345 people have been vaccinated, which is 48.68% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

