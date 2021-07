Lisa Pleiman, right, of Fort Loramie, replaces one of the hanging flower baskets she is responsible for at the Dairy King and Motel in Fort Loramie on Friday, July 23. Helping Pleiman is her mom, Theresa Pleiman, of Fort Loramie.

Lisa Pleiman, right, of Fort Loramie, replaces one of the hanging flower baskets she is responsible for at the Dairy King and Motel in Fort Loramie on Friday, July 23. Helping Pleiman is her mom, Theresa Pleiman, of Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072421FlowerBasket.jpg Lisa Pleiman, right, of Fort Loramie, replaces one of the hanging flower baskets she is responsible for at the Dairy King and Motel in Fort Loramie on Friday, July 23. Helping Pleiman is her mom, Theresa Pleiman, of Fort Loramie. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News