Contestants seek king, queen crown

SIDNEY — The 2021 Shelby County Junior Fair king and queen will be crowned Sunday, July 25, at the free entertainment tent.

The contest begins at 5 p.m.

Competing for the queen’s crown are:

• Mariah Booher, 18, daughter of Scott Booher and Gayene Booher, of Sidney. She is 2021 graduate of Houston High School and was the class valedictorian. She plans to attend Ohio State University. She is a member of 4-H and has shown projects in horses, clothing, arts, photography and modeling.

• Madison Jeffries, 17, daughter of Randy and Amy Esser, of Anna. She will be a senior at Anna High School in the fall. She has been a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H Club for 10 years. She is currently the treasurer of the Junior Fair Board. She is also a member of the Anna FFA and is its vice president.

• Leah Meyer, 16, daughter of Greg and Krista Meyer, of Anna. She will be a junior at Anna High School. She has been a member of the Anna Livestock 4-H Club for 11 years and Anna FFA for to years. She has been on the Junior Fair Board for two years and received the Rookie of the Year Award.

• Kaylie Kipp, 16, daughter of Jeremy and Kara Kipp, of Anna. She will be a senior at Anna High School. She is a member of the Anna FFA where she will be the assistant vice president in the fall. She is also a member of the Anna Livestock 4-H Club, where she is the health and safety officer. She has been a 4-H Camp counselor for three years.

• Karli Hiler, 16, daughter of Mindy and Mike Hiler, of Sidney. She will be a junior at Christian Academy Schools. She ha been in 4-H for 12 years and shows market rabbits. She is vice president of the student council and was a HOBY representative.

• Jayden Lynn Yinger, 19, daughter of Jake and Breezy Yinger, of Jackson Center. She is a 021 graduate of Jackson Center High School. She will be attending Edson State Community College. She is a member of 4-H and the Jackson Center FFA. She was president of both organizations

• Camryn Wilson, 18, daughter of Trintney Todd, of Anna. She is a 2021 graduate of Anna High School and will be attending Ohio State University-Lima Campus. She is a member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club and Anna FFA. She was a counselor for Cloverbud Camp and Conservation Day Camp.

• Aubrey Hoying, 18, daughter of Greg and Amy Hoying, of Anna. She is a 2021 graduate of Anna High School and will be attending ohio State University.She is a member of the McCartyville Producers 4-H Club, where she is president, and Anna FFA, where she is assistant secretary. She is a member of the Junior Fair Board where she is secretary.

• Aubrey Baker, 17, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, of Minster. She will be a senior at Fort Loramie High School. She is a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club. She is the secretary for Fort Loramie FFA. She is a member of the Junior Fair Boars.

• Addison Brewer, 19, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, of New Bremen. She is a 2021 graduate of Anna High School. She will be attending Ohio State University-Lima Campus. She was in the Shamrock Stitchers 4-H Club from 2012-19 and is currently a member of the Paw Prints 4-H Club, which she was president. She is a member of the Anna FFA where she is assistant secretary.

Competing for the king’s crown are:

• Collin Walker, 18, son of Bruce and Connie Walker, of Houston. He is a 2021 graduate of Houston High School, where he was class valedictorian, and will be attending Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. He is a member of the Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter and Houston Livestock 4-H Club. He served as president of the FFA and Houston Livestock.

• Cody Selanders, 18, son of Jamie and Connie Selanders, of Houston. He is a 2021 graduate of Houston High School. He has enlisted in thee U.S. Navy and will be an aircraft mechanic. He is a member of the Houston Livestock 4-H Club, where he served as vice president, and the Houston UVCC FFA Chapter, where he was treasurer.

• Ben Bohman, 18, son of Steve and Jennifer Bohman. He will be a junior at Russia High School. He is a 10-year member of the Russia Livestock 4-H Club, where he is the health and safety officer.He is also a member of the junior Fair Board.

• Samuel York, 18, son of Mike and Maria York, of Russia. He will be a junior at Russia High School. He is a 12-year member of the Russia Livestock 4-H Club, where he is the vice president. He shows beef and enters woodworking projects at the fair.