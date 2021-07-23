IUTIS holds ice cream social

Bonnie Cotterman, of Sidney, throws out the ceremonial 1st pitch at the IUTIS Ice Cream Social Thursday evening, July 22, at Harmon Field. Bonnie’s husband, Michael Cotterman, who passed away last year, was being honored for his longtime membership and support of the IUTIS organization. Michael was in the Army during the Vietnam era. Bonnie’s family stands behind her in support.

Garrett Schutte, right, 6, of Sidney, receives his prize after a catch at the fish pond during the Iutis Ice Cream Social on Thursday, July 22. Garrett is the son of Angel Schutte and Chad Bockrath.

Selena Chajon, 7, of Sidney tries to hit the button with a softball at the, Dunkin Tank,Thursday, July 22 evening at the IUTIS Ice Cream Social. Selena is the daughter of Brittany Frost.

Selena Chajon, 7, of Sidney tries to hit the button with a softball at the, Dunkin Tank,Thursday, July 22 evening at the IUTIS Ice Cream Social. Selena is the daughter of Brittany Frost. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

