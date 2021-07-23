One killed in crash

A motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of State Routes 29 and 235 located a little north of Kiser Lake on Friday, July 23. I person was killed in the accident. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. A second motorcycle may have been involved in the accident. JSP Joint Fire responded to the accident. The intersection was closed off to all traffic as the crash was investigated.
