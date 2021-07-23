One killed in crash

A motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of State Routes 29 and 235 located a little north of Kiser Lake on Friday, July 23. I person was killed in the accident. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. A second motorcycle may have been involved in the accident. JSP Joint Fire responded to the accident. The intersection was closed off to all traffic as the crash was investigated.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News