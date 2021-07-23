On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will be a presentation on the Dayton Development Coalition.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to asses the cost of the demolition of a dangerous building.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for the year 2021.

There will be a public hearing on the tax increment financing incentive district.

Council is expected to adopt two resolutions to accept the plat for the Shaffer Metal Fab lot and to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to advertise for bids for the airport runway drainage repairs.

There will also be discussion on food truck regulations.

Council will go into an executive session to discuss possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project and the employment of a public employee/official.